Colonial Trust Advisors Takes $211,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.