Colonial Trust Advisors Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $225.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.33. The stock has a market cap of $170.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

