Colonial Trust Advisors Makes New $44,000 Investment in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 727 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 16.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,780,000 after acquiring an additional 188,437 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 802,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 222,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 344,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 41,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.8%

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $73.3150 on Wednesday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $75.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

