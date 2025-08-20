Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $301,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

