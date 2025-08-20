Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 209 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 164.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,914,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 812,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.89.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $245.6070 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.94. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $234.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $545,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,841,273.24. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,032 shares of company stock worth $13,171,536. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.