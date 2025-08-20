Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 103,854 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $535,023,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,620,000 after buying an additional 8,318,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,105,000 after buying an additional 4,903,969 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,914,000 after buying an additional 4,790,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $43.2150 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.