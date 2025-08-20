China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 73474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CYD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 430.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

About China Yuchai International

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.