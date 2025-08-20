CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,095 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,781,000 after buying an additional 2,680,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $214,283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20,889.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,147,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,984,000 after acquiring an additional 991,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 212.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,633,000 after purchasing an additional 741,477 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,340. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $159.6950 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.58. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $161.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

