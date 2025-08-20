Carmignac Gestion Sells 461,600 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Carmignac Gestion decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,600 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 85,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.8% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 55.5% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $312.4320 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.49 and a 200 day moving average of $380.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.81.

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

