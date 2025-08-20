CarGurus, Inc. $CARG Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CarGurus worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 35.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 198,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other news, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,154 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,245. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,325 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 104,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,270. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,397. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

