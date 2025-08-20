Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,454. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $214.6120 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

