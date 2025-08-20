Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,976,870 shares of company stock worth $463,154,630. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $258.22 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $192.61 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.65.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

