Capital Analysts LLC Buys 5,740 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 652.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,094 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4,630.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,984,000 after buying an additional 1,655,309 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 19,102.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,544,000 after buying an additional 911,960 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,838.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,712,000 after acquiring an additional 832,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $167.9380 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

