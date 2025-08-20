Candriam S.C.A. Has $33.72 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,087 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,000.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,287,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.