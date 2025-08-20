Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 245 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 68.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 549,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,932,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,484. This represents a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock worth $3,084,056. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE DGX opened at $182.7780 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.09. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $183.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

