Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253,421 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $543,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,470 shares of company stock valued at $39,026,774. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

BR opened at $262.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $206.95 and a one year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.