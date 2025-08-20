BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accenture Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of Accenture stock opened at $255.68 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $236.67 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.
