BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 15,875 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,875 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 28.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $186.1430 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.62. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.