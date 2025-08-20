BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,031 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after buying an additional 2,885,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,124,000 after acquiring an additional 438,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,885,000 after acquiring an additional 752,275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,978,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,377,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Arete Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Shares of BABA opened at $120.0630 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $286.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

