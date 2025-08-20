BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 320.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Corpay were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPAY opened at $320.0690 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.02 and a 1-year high of $400.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.53 and a 200 day moving average of $335.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CPAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.43.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

