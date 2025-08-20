BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4,377.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 208,070 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,781.20. This represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 358,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,225.38. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

