BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $17.26 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $77.4680 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $248.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.