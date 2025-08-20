BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,101.29.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $4,128.6910 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,781.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,678.47. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,898.57 and a 12-month high of $4,138.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $36.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

