BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 153,507 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOXA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 115.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,507 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.06% of FOX worth $16,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 752.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 164,675.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,255,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $63,125,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,641,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,914,000 after purchasing an additional 756,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,886,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 668,553 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Cfra Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.00%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

