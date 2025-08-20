BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 20,464 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $117.1930 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

