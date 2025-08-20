Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 69 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $389.9640 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.45. The company has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

