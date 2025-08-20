Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 3,657 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 16,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5%

GLD stock opened at $305.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.03. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $228.26 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.