Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 202 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.61.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $289.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.50. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

