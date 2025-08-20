Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Corporation $FNB

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 19.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 159.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,011 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $641,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $15.8250 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

