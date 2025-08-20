Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Lowers Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $232.3930 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.18. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $235.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.