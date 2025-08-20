Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. $MBUU

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.93 million, a PE ratio of -89.34 and a beta of 1.12. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

