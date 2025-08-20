Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $408,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

IWS stock opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average is $128.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

