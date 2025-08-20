Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.3%

EWJ stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.59. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $80.45.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

