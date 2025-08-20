Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 158 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

