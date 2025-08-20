Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Short Interest Update

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 543,200 shares, anincreaseof69.8% from the July 15th total of 320,000 shares. Currently,7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently,7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beneficient stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) by 198.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.43% of Beneficient worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Beneficient Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:BENF opened at $0.3049 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.2188 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.