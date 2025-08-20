Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.82 and last traded at $105.82, with a volume of 432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.99.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.64). Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $39.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.