Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 254,960 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. $ARCO

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 254,960 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned 0.15% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 182,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 254,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.2250 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Arcos Dorados Cuts Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 313.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arcos Dorados from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Articles

