Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.1% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

