Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 150,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Silver Trust worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of SLV opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

