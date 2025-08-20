Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after buying an additional 2,971,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after buying an additional 2,936,066 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE COP opened at $93.6590 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

