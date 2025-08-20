Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after buying an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262,309 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,728 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.7530 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the sale, the director owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,891.24. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,516 shares of company stock valued at $25,139,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

