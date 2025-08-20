AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,100,000 shares, anincreaseof32.7% from the July 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AxoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.71 million, a P/E ratio of -153.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AxoGen news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $224,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,345 shares in the company, valued at $171,864. This trade represents a 56.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,931,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,968 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in AxoGen by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,433,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 659,149 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 954,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,579 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,111,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 573,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,506,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 416,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.