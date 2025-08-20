Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, adecreaseof33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aumann Price Performance

OTCMKTS AUUMF opened at $13.5140 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Aumann has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

