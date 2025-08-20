Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, adecreaseof33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aumann Price Performance
OTCMKTS AUUMF opened at $13.5140 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Aumann has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.85.
Aumann Company Profile
