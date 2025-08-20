AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in AT&T by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in AT&T by 30,527.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $28.9480 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $206.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

