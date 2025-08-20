Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,401,000 after purchasing an additional 908,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

