Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $105.4410 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

