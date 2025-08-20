Asset Management Group Inc. Has $9.88 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $201.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

