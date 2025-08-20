Aspire Growth Partners LLC Sells 796 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Aspire Growth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $82.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

