Aspire Growth Partners LLC Purchases 468 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $417,842,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after purchasing an additional 807,748 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $314.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $317.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

