Aspire Growth Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price target on AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,101.29.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $4,128.6910 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,898.57 and a 12 month high of $4,138.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,781.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,678.47.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $36.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

